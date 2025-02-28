Left Menu

Tragic Collision: SUV Crash Claims Four Lives

A fatal accident involving an SUV and a truck resulted in the deaths of four people, including a woman and her daughter, while five others were injured. The incident occurred late on Thursday, with victims hailing from Chandauli and West Bengal. Authorities have sent the bodies for autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:27 IST
Tragic Collision: SUV Crash Claims Four Lives
An SUV-truck collision late Thursday night claimed the lives of four individuals, tragically including a woman and her seven-year-old daughter. The accident, which occurred around 11 p.m., left five others injured, according to officials.

Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Sisodiya reported that those who perished have been identified as Ishtkhar Ahmed, 45; Akhtar Ansari, 50; Hakimun Nisa, 35; and Saina, 7. While Ishtkhar was from Chandauli, the others had traveled from West Bengal to visit relatives.

The deceased's bodies have been dispatched for autopsy as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

