Tragic Collision: SUV Crash Claims Four Lives

An SUV-truck collision late Thursday night claimed the lives of four individuals, tragically including a woman and her seven-year-old daughter. The accident, which occurred around 11 p.m., left five others injured, according to officials.

Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Sisodiya reported that those who perished have been identified as Ishtkhar Ahmed, 45; Akhtar Ansari, 50; Hakimun Nisa, 35; and Saina, 7. While Ishtkhar was from Chandauli, the others had traveled from West Bengal to visit relatives.

The deceased's bodies have been dispatched for autopsy as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

