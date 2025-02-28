Left Menu

Jharkhand's Mining Boom: Fueling Economic Growth

Jharkhand's mining sector is a major contributor to economic growth, projected to generate Rs 19,300 crore in royalties this fiscal year. The state's mineral wealth in coal, iron ore, and bauxite supports industrial growth, yet challenges remain in employment and efficient resource utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:10 IST
Jharkhand is set to experience significant economic growth driven by its robust mining sector. According to the state's Economic Survey presented on Friday, mining royalties are expected to generate Rs 19,300 crore in the ongoing fiscal year, bolstered by the extensive reserves of coal, iron ore, and bauxite.

The survey underscored the importance of the mining industry as a cornerstone of the state's economic development. However, despite Jharkhand's mineral wealth, direct employment in the sector remains below potential, highlighting the need to activate dormant mines for job creation.

The state government's strategic focus on infrastructural development, policy reforms, and mining efficiency aims to unlock further economic opportunities, securing Jharkhand's position as a key player in India's mineral production landscape.

