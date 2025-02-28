Left Menu

India's Economic Growth Surges Amidst Resilient Consumer Spending

India's economy grew by 6.2% in October-December 2024, bolstered by increased government and consumer spending. This growth is slightly below forecasts but higher than the previous quarter. The central bank has cut rates to further boost growth, with inflation easing to 4.3% in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent economic developments, India's economy expanded by 6.2% during the October-December 2024 period, according to data released by government sources on Friday. This figure, while slightly below the anticipated 6.3% projected growth, demonstrates a positive trajectory when compared to the 5.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The uptick in gross value added (GVA), a key economic metric, mirrors this trend with a 6.2% rise, fueled by a significant 8.3% increase in government spending and a rise in private consumer expenditure, which climbed to 6.9% year-on-year. Consumer confidence has been bolstered by the moderation of food prices and a lively festival season.

In a strategic move to maintain growth momentum, India's central bank executed a rate cut in February, its first in almost five years, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate the economy amidst easing inflation rates, which fell to 4.3% in January. The bank's monetary policy committee has indicated a readiness to consider further rate reductions if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

