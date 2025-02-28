India's Economic Growth Surges Amidst Resilient Consumer Spending

In recent economic developments, India's economy expanded by 6.2% during the October-December 2024 period, according to data released by government sources on Friday. This figure, while slightly below the anticipated 6.3% projected growth, demonstrates a positive trajectory when compared to the 5.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The uptick in gross value added (GVA), a key economic metric, mirrors this trend with a 6.2% rise, fueled by a significant 8.3% increase in government spending and a rise in private consumer expenditure, which climbed to 6.9% year-on-year. Consumer confidence has been bolstered by the moderation of food prices and a lively festival season.

In a strategic move to maintain growth momentum, India's central bank executed a rate cut in February, its first in almost five years, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate the economy amidst easing inflation rates, which fell to 4.3% in January. The bank's monetary policy committee has indicated a readiness to consider further rate reductions if necessary.

