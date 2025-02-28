India's Economic Growth Surges Amidst Resilient Consumer Spending
India's economy grew by 6.2% in October-December 2024, bolstered by increased government and consumer spending. This growth is slightly below forecasts but higher than the previous quarter. The central bank has cut rates to further boost growth, with inflation easing to 4.3% in January.
In recent economic developments, India's economy expanded by 6.2% during the October-December 2024 period, according to data released by government sources on Friday. This figure, while slightly below the anticipated 6.3% projected growth, demonstrates a positive trajectory when compared to the 5.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter.
The uptick in gross value added (GVA), a key economic metric, mirrors this trend with a 6.2% rise, fueled by a significant 8.3% increase in government spending and a rise in private consumer expenditure, which climbed to 6.9% year-on-year. Consumer confidence has been bolstered by the moderation of food prices and a lively festival season.
In a strategic move to maintain growth momentum, India's central bank executed a rate cut in February, its first in almost five years, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate the economy amidst easing inflation rates, which fell to 4.3% in January. The bank's monetary policy committee has indicated a readiness to consider further rate reductions if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- GDP
- growth
- consumer spending
- government spending
- inflation
- central bank
- rate cut
- GVA
ALSO READ
Market Surge on Peace Deal Hopes Amid Inflation Woes
Dollar Steadies Amid Inflation Woes and Global Trade Tensions
Trump Faces Inflation Challenge: Market Forces Counter His Promises
India's Inflation Set to Align with RBI's Target Amid Favorable Conditions
U.S. Stock Market Braces for PPI Data as Inflation Concerns Loom