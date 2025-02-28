Economic Ripples: Central Bank Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

German short-dated yields plunged to a 10-week low on Friday, as investors heightened their expectations for upcoming European Central Bank rate cuts. This speculation arises from apprehensions concerning the bloc's economic health.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of a 25% reciprocal tariff on European automotive and other products reignited trade war concerns. Key German states reported slower inflation, indicating possible national rate reductions soon, aligned with analyst predictions.

French inflation hit a four-year low, while Germany's 2-year bond yield dropped. Markets are predicting multiple ECB rate cuts, with a potential fourth one in discussion, as the effects of tariffs particularly on the automobile sector contribute to economic tensions.

