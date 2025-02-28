India's Economic Growth: A Mixed Bag of Surprises

India's economy saw a 6.2% growth in the October-December quarter, slightly under analyst expectations, according to data released last Friday. This growth, largely credited to government and consumer financial actions, follows a previous quarter's 5.8% increase.

While agriculture and private consumption have shown resilience, contributing to growth, economists suggest the overall economic landscape remains tepid compared to the country's robust past. With the Reserve Bank of India prioritizing growth over inflation control, further economic acceleration is anticipated.

Moving forward, reduced banking restrictions and potential interest rate cuts are expected to stimulate investment and household spending. However, economists warn of uncertainty due to global trade fluctuations which could influence future growth predictions.

