Jharkhand on Track: Aiming for a Rs 10-Trillion Economy by 2030

The Jharkhand economy is projected to grow by 7.5% in 2025-26, accelerating from the current 6.5% growth. The state aims to become a Rs 10-trillion economy by 2029-30, according to its economic survey. Despite positive growth, its per capita income remains among the lowest in India.

In a significantly positive projection, the Jharkhand economy is expected to surge by 7.5% in the 2025-26 fiscal year, an increase from this year's 6.5% growth estimate. These insights were revealed in the state's economic survey tabled by Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore.

From 2020-21 to 2023-24, Jharkhand's economic growth averaged 9.1% annually, outpacing the national rate of 8.3%. This robust growth trajectory aims to transform Jharkhand into a Rs 10-trillion economy by 2029-30, supported by a necessary 14.2% annual growth rate according to current price estimates.

However, challenges remain, with the state's per capita income ranked 26th among 28 states. It is projected to reach Rs 1,24,079 at current prices in 2025-26. Inflation, consistently within the Reserve Bank of India's limits, averaged 5.7% in 2023-24.

