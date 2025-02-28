AERA Chair Defends UDF Against Exorbitant Airfare Claims
During a Delhi airport tariff consultation, AERA Chair SKG Rahate stated that user development fees (UDF) do not significantly contribute to high airfares. The meeting addressed concerns from various stakeholders about proposed tariff changes, but Rahate emphasized that airfare regulation falls outside AERA’s jurisdiction as it's deregulated.
During a consultation meeting on Delhi airport tariffs, SKG Rahate, Chair of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), addressed concerns regarding the impact of User Development Fees (UDF) on airfares.
Rahate clarified that while AERA oversees airport charges, airfare pricing remains deregulated and not within AERA's remit.
The discussions, involving multiple stakeholders, highlighted proposed UDF changes, with mixed reactions from airlines on their potential economic impact.
