AERA Chair Defends UDF Against Exorbitant Airfare Claims

During a Delhi airport tariff consultation, AERA Chair SKG Rahate stated that user development fees (UDF) do not significantly contribute to high airfares. The meeting addressed concerns from various stakeholders about proposed tariff changes, but Rahate emphasized that airfare regulation falls outside AERA’s jurisdiction as it's deregulated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a consultation meeting on Delhi airport tariffs, SKG Rahate, Chair of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), addressed concerns regarding the impact of User Development Fees (UDF) on airfares.

Rahate clarified that while AERA oversees airport charges, airfare pricing remains deregulated and not within AERA's remit.

The discussions, involving multiple stakeholders, highlighted proposed UDF changes, with mixed reactions from airlines on their potential economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

