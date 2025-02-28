Left Menu

Volatility Shifts: Wall Street Hopes Amid Inflation Woes

Wall Street stocks experienced a rise following several declines, helped by dropping Treasury yields as inflation data aligned with expectations. Dell and HP fell after bleak forecasts, while tech sectors face pressure due to potential overinvestment. The Federal Reserve's next move remains critical amid ongoing economic and policy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:43 IST
Volatility Shifts: Wall Street Hopes Amid Inflation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid turbulent trading, Wall Street's primary indexes saw gains on Friday. This increase came after extended periods of decline, assisted by plummeting Treasury yields after inflation data matched forecasts for the last month.

Despite the positive movement for many stocks, tech giants such as Dell and HP suffered after issuing pessimistic forecasts. Concerns over potential overspending in artificial-intelligence infrastructure have further pressured technology firms, contributing to a precarious market atmosphere.

The Federal Reserve's next steps remain uncertain as economic and policy anxieties continue to loom. Investors and analysts keenly await comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and the impact of upcoming trade and job reports on the market trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025