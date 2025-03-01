Lithium Battery Safety: New Airline Regulations in South Korea

In response to escalating safety concerns, South Korea is enforcing stricter regulations on carrying lithium batteries on airplanes, effective from Saturday. This move highlights a global safety issue, as the batteries found in everyday devices like cellphones and e-cigarettes can sometimes overheat, leading to fires or smoke production.

Incidents of overheating lithium batteries on flights have seen a marked increase, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reporting three incidents every two weeks globally. This rise underscores aviation's ongoing recognition of lithium batteries as a safety hazard, driving continuous tightening of regulations in reaction to such risks.

Under the new guidelines for South Korean airlines, passengers must keep power banks and e-cigarettes with them, not in overhead bins, and onboard device charging is prohibited. These measures follow public concern over recent fire incidents, including a significant case involving an Air Busan aircraft earlier this year.

