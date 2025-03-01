Left Menu

Lithium Battery Safety: New Airline Regulations in South Korea

South Korea has tightened airline rules on carrying lithium batteries, including power banks and e-cigarettes, due to safety concerns over fire risks. Incidents involving overheating batteries have increased, prompting measures like keeping such items on passengers and banning onboard charging. International aviation bodies continue exploring safety solutions.

In response to escalating safety concerns, South Korea is enforcing stricter regulations on carrying lithium batteries on airplanes, effective from Saturday. This move highlights a global safety issue, as the batteries found in everyday devices like cellphones and e-cigarettes can sometimes overheat, leading to fires or smoke production.

Incidents of overheating lithium batteries on flights have seen a marked increase, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reporting three incidents every two weeks globally. This rise underscores aviation's ongoing recognition of lithium batteries as a safety hazard, driving continuous tightening of regulations in reaction to such risks.

Under the new guidelines for South Korean airlines, passengers must keep power banks and e-cigarettes with them, not in overhead bins, and onboard device charging is prohibited. These measures follow public concern over recent fire incidents, including a significant case involving an Air Busan aircraft earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

