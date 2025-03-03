Pope Francis Makes Stable Recovery Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, currently receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli hospital for double pneumonia, is reportedly in stable condition, according to the Vatican. The pontiff, aged 88, no longer requires mechanical ventilation and has been fever-free overnight, a promising sign in his recovery.

Having been admitted on February 14, Francis encountered severe respiratory issues which worsened to double pneumonia – a serious infection inflaming both lungs and impacting breathing. Recent optimistic updates by the Vatican reveal an improvement in his condition, though his prognosis is still cautious as doctors remain guarded due to the complexity of his illness.

Francis has yet to appear publicly since his hospitalization, marking his longest absence since becoming pope in 2013. Known for health issues exacerbated by past pleural problems and previous lung surgery, the duration of his treatment is currently uncertain, despite encouraging progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)