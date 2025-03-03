Ananda Dairy's Paneer Sets Guinness World Record

In an astounding feat, Ananda Dairy, headquartered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has etched its name in the Guinness World Records by creating the largest slab of paneer, tipping the scales at a remarkable 205.4 kilograms. This momentous event took place on February 27, 2025, at their Khairpur Village manufacturing unit.

The colossal paneer, meticulously crafted from 100% pure milk, underwent thorough verification by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ officials, meeting stringent standards for taste, texture, and hygiene. This accomplishment reflects Ananda Dairy's commitment to setting new industry benchmarks and their unwavering dedication to quality and purity.

Beyond the record, Ananda Dairy extended a kind gesture by donating the entire slab to NGOs and community kitchens across India, highlighting their ethos of community service. Dr. RadheyShyam Dixit, the Chairman and Founder, expressed pride in this achievement, underscoring the company's mission to push the boundaries of dairy excellence.

