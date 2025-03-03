Left Menu

Ananda Dairy's Paneer Sets Guinness World Record

Ananda Dairy, based in Bulandshahr, achieved a Guinness World Record with a 205.4 kg paneer slab, crafted with pure milk and meeting high hygiene standards. The paneer was distributed to NGOs and community kitchens, exemplifying the company's dedication to purity and community service.

Ananda Dairy's Paneer Sets Guinness World Record
Dr. Radhey Shyam Dixit, Chairman of Ananda Dairy, with his team, proudly holding the Guinness World Record for the Largest Paneer Slab. Image Credit: ANI
In an astounding feat, Ananda Dairy, headquartered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has etched its name in the Guinness World Records by creating the largest slab of paneer, tipping the scales at a remarkable 205.4 kilograms. This momentous event took place on February 27, 2025, at their Khairpur Village manufacturing unit.

The colossal paneer, meticulously crafted from 100% pure milk, underwent thorough verification by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ officials, meeting stringent standards for taste, texture, and hygiene. This accomplishment reflects Ananda Dairy's commitment to setting new industry benchmarks and their unwavering dedication to quality and purity.

Beyond the record, Ananda Dairy extended a kind gesture by donating the entire slab to NGOs and community kitchens across India, highlighting their ethos of community service. Dr. RadheyShyam Dixit, the Chairman and Founder, expressed pride in this achievement, underscoring the company's mission to push the boundaries of dairy excellence.

