European Defense Surge: Stocks Skyrocket Amid Spending Boom

Shares of European defense manufacturers soared on Monday in response to anticipated defense spending rises across the continent. The financial boost followed a London summit where European leaders, after a meeting that involved a verbal clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, agreed on the necessity for increased military expenditure.

Defense stocks propelled an aerospace and defense index to record heights, marking a more than 6% rise driven significantly by major players like BAE Systems and Germany's Hensoldt. The German firms Hensoldt and Rheinmetall experienced exceptional increases, with stocks rising by 22% and 12% respectively, buoyed by a focus on boosting indigenous military production.

As Britain placed an order for 5,000 LMMs for Ukraine, experts predict European countries will enhance defense budgets notably, stepping up contributions to NATO's collective defense initiatives. Despite the rally, analysts note that European defense equities are still undervalued in comparison to their American counterparts, with the current trading figures reflecting potential for further growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)