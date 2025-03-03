Dr. Sandeep Marwah: Honored as Global Cultural Icon by Madagascar's Vice President

In a significant acknowledgment of his extensive contributions to the global arts and cultural landscape, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was celebrated by H.E. Richard Ravalomanana, the Vice President of Madagascar. This recognition marks 40 years of Marwah's pioneering work in the creative arts.

Dr. Marwah, the visionary behind Noida Film City, has established a record through his nomination as a Cultural Ambassador by 83 countries. He has hosted 8,500 events, welcoming three million visitors to Marwah Studios, cementing his role as a pivotal force in cultural diplomacy.

Additionally, Dr. Marwah holds the title for producing the most short films globally and leads over 100 organizations. His dedication to education and fostering young talent through AAFT University has empowered over 12,000 students in media sectors worldwide. His recent accolade by Madagascar is a significant milestone in an illustrious career dedicated to uniting nations through art and culture.

