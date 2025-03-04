NDR InvIT Trust Fortifies Expansion with Prime Gujarat Warehouse Acquisition

JLL India has played a crucial role in advising NDR InvIT Trust, India's pioneering listed Warehousing and Industrial Parks Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), in acquiring a premium Grade A industrial warehouse near Surat, Gujarat.

This fully functional industrial park spans 0.9 million square feet and hosts an impressive roster of blue-chip tenants. The acquisition solidifies NDR InvIT's presence in Western India's burgeoning logistics sector and aligns with its strategic expansion efforts.

The thriving warehousing clusters in Surat's eastern zone, part of the 'golden quadrilateral,' offer seamless access to major centers like Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Lata Pillai of JLL emphasizes the sector's explosive growth, with Grade A annual stock in Tier I and II cities expanding significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)