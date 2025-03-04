Left Menu

NDR InvIT Trust Fortifies Expansion with Prime Gujarat Warehouse Acquisition

JLL India has facilitated NDR InvIT Trust's acquisition of a Grade A industrial warehouse near Surat, enhancing its position in Western India's logistics market. The move aligns with NDR's strategic growth, increasing its AUM to 19.01 million sq. ft., supported by Surat's thriving warehousing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JLL India has played a crucial role in advising NDR InvIT Trust, India's pioneering listed Warehousing and Industrial Parks Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), in acquiring a premium Grade A industrial warehouse near Surat, Gujarat.

This fully functional industrial park spans 0.9 million square feet and hosts an impressive roster of blue-chip tenants. The acquisition solidifies NDR InvIT's presence in Western India's burgeoning logistics sector and aligns with its strategic expansion efforts.

The thriving warehousing clusters in Surat's eastern zone, part of the 'golden quadrilateral,' offer seamless access to major centers like Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Lata Pillai of JLL emphasizes the sector's explosive growth, with Grade A annual stock in Tier I and II cities expanding significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

