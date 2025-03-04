Qatar Airways: Expansion Plans in Germany Loom Amid Aircraft Delays

Qatar Airways is set to enhance its presence in Berlin, but the airline will delay expanding to other German destinations until at least next year due to sluggish aircraft deliveries. The company's Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, shared this update in Berlin during the ITB travel fair, one of the industry's most significant events, when discussing future plans in Germany.

"We're keeping an eye on several potential destinations," Antinori stated, yet clarified, "there won't be any movement this year and likely not next year either," citing aircraft delivery schedules as the reason. "We have already allocated all the aircraft we are set to receive over the forthcoming two years," he elaborated.

Additionally, Qatar Airways announced an increase in the frequency of its Berlin-Doha flights to three times daily starting this July, aiming to meet rising demand. The airline recorded a 16% growth in passenger traffic in Germany for 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a company statement.

