Portronics and TWID Team Up to Revolutionize Reward-Based Shopping

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Portronics, a leading brand in the gadgets market, has joined with TWID to offer a more rewarding shopping experience to its customers. This partnership enables consumers to purchase next-gen products using accumulated loyalty points.

The "Pay with Rewards" technology will allow Portronics customers to pay partially or fully with reward points during checkout on the company's website, making the shopping process seamless and rewarding. Portronics CEO Jasmeet Singh emphasized the brand's commitment to enhancing customer lives through technology, catering to the digital-savvy audience by providing value and convenience.

TWID, led by Rishi Batra, shares Portronics' vision of innovation and has created a substantial payment network for redeeming points. The collaboration showcases the integration of fintech into retail, enhancing shopping experiences for over 100,000 merchants in India while ensuring Portronics maintains its forefront position in tech solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)