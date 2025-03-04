Left Menu

Tariffs and Trade: The Price Impact

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that recent tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico might cause temporary price increases. He mentioned that these tariffs could be lifted if these countries make progress in curtailing fentanyl trafficking, leading to different long-term economic outcomes.

In a recent interview with CNBC, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discussed the potential economic impact of newly imposed tariffs targeting goods from China, Canada, and Mexico. Lutnick acknowledged that prices might increase in the short term, following these overnight tariff introductions.

The tariffs, however, are not set in stone. Lutnick emphasized that if these nations demonstrate tangible progress in curbing the flow of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, the tariffs could be reconsidered and possibly lifted altogether.

He concluded by noting that while the short-term effects might present challenges, the long-term economic landscape could shift significantly, signaling a period of change in international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

