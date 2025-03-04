European Firms Brace for Impact: Surviving U.S. Trade Tariffs

European companies, including Swiss chocolatiers and German car parts manufacturers, are bracing for the impact of U.S. trade tariffs that recently became a reality. As President Donald Trump imposes 25 percent tariffs on imports from both Mexico and Canada, and doubles duties on Chinese goods, European businesses face an uncertain economic landscape.

While not yet directly affected, many European companies are already being impacted due to their North American market exposure. Lindt & Spruengli, a Swiss chocolate maker, is shifting its shipments to Canada from Europe to circumvent U.S. tariffs. Similarly, Continental AG, a German auto parts producer, is closely monitoring the situation and plans to optimize its supply chain for client benefits.

Concerns mount over potential tariffs targeting European cars and other exports. Italian farmers fear significant financial losses, while Permanent TSB anticipates lower tariffs on European exports. Europe remains resolute, with leaders stressing unity against U.S. tariff threats. Meanwhile, logistics firms expect short-term gains from complicated global trade conditions.

