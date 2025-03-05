China Grapples with Trade Turbulence: Balancing Innovation and Consumption

China's National People's Congress is set to unveil new economic policies in response to mounting pressures from U.S. trade tariffs and deflationary trends. With predictions for a higher budget deficit and increased debt issuance, the focus is expected to shift towards consumer subsidies in an effort to enhance economic resilience.

Amidst growing trade tensions with the U.S., Premier Li Qiang faces the challenge of sustaining growth through elevated consumer spending. Critics urge a fundamental overhaul of China's economic strategies, shifting from export and investment dependency to a more consumer-centric approach, fortifying the social safety net.

China's ambitious plans for advanced manufacturing and technological prowess must be balanced with bolstering domestic demand. Economic experts warn that without addressing deep-seated imbalances, China risks prolonged economic stagnation, akin to Japan's historical challenges.

