Tripura's Growth Spurt: New Railway Track, Tallest Building, and Investor Interests

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a new railway track connecting Dharmanagar to Kailashahar, boosting infrastructure. He also noted increased investments in the state, highlighted by 87 MoUs worth Rs 3,700 crore. The state's tallest G+14 building is underway, showcasing Tripura's developmental strides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:43 IST
During a recent event in Kailashahar, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled plans for significant infrastructure development, including a new railway track linking Dharmanagar and Kailashahar. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity in the region, promising economic growth and increased accessibility.

In addition to the railway expansion, Saha reported on the state's rising investment landscape following a recent summit. With 87 investors committing Rs 3,700 crore in projects, Tripura's economic prospects are on the rise. The state now ranks second in the Northeast for Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), reflecting its robust industrial strategy centered on MSMEs.

Further emphasizing progress, Saha announced the construction of Tripura's tallest building in Agartala, designed to integrate various government directorates. The G+14 structure signifies a move toward modernizing Tripura's urban landscape. Meanwhile, the establishment of an ALIMCO center in Bishalgarh marks the state's dedication to social welfare and industrial innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

