Left Menu

Bayer Signals Turnaround Despite Short-term Challenges

Bayer anticipates a return to earnings growth next year, despite facing financial pressures in 2025. CEO Bill Anderson is restructuring to counter profit declines, aiming for improved performance from 2026. The company is cutting jobs and focusing on core businesses amid ongoing U.S. litigation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:17 IST
Bayer Signals Turnaround Despite Short-term Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bayer raised hopes for renewed earnings growth in 2024 but maintained that this year would continue to see a decline in financial performance. This signals another test for CEO Bill Anderson, who is under pressure to show results in his turnaround strategy.

The company reported that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22% in Q4 to 2.35 billion euros, exceeding analyst expectations. Despite a challenging forecast for 2025, Bayer expects better performance from 2026 and is working on streamlining management, accelerating decision-making, and halting diversification.

Major competitors have noted positive trends in agriculture, yet Bayer projects flat revenue from crop protection and seeds, partly due to delays in U.S. approval for a new soy variety. Bayer continues to navigate costly U.S. litigation over its product Roundup and focus further on shoring up profitable areas. ($1 = 0.9409 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025