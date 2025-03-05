Bayer Signals Turnaround Despite Short-term Challenges

Bayer raised hopes for renewed earnings growth in 2024 but maintained that this year would continue to see a decline in financial performance. This signals another test for CEO Bill Anderson, who is under pressure to show results in his turnaround strategy.

The company reported that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22% in Q4 to 2.35 billion euros, exceeding analyst expectations. Despite a challenging forecast for 2025, Bayer expects better performance from 2026 and is working on streamlining management, accelerating decision-making, and halting diversification.

Major competitors have noted positive trends in agriculture, yet Bayer projects flat revenue from crop protection and seeds, partly due to delays in U.S. approval for a new soy variety. Bayer continues to navigate costly U.S. litigation over its product Roundup and focus further on shoring up profitable areas. ($1 = 0.9409 euros)

