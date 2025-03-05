Left Menu

BRICS CCI WE Celebrates Women's Empowerment at Landmark Summit

The BRICS CCI WE Annual Women's Summit 2025 celebrated women's empowerment under the theme 'Women Changemakers: Transforming the World, Shaping the Future'. Key speakers highlighted the need for gender equality, financial inclusion, and sustainability. The summit also showcased a commemorative book showcasing trailblazing women leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:20 IST
BRICS CCI WE Celebrates Women's Empowerment at Landmark Summit
Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at BRICS CCI WE Summit 2025 (Photo: BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Women Empowerment Vertical (BRICS CCI WE) recently hosted its fifth Annual Women's Summit in 2025, focused on women-led development. Under the theme 'Women Changemakers: Transforming the World, Shaping the Future,' the event celebrated the impactful role of women in the modern world.

Chief Guest and Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, delivered the keynote address lauding government efforts towards gender equality. Guest of Honour Kiran Bedi and Former Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani underscored the need for strategic policy interventions and economic empowerment. They emphasized that women's empowerment is crucial for national development.

The summit concluded with input from dignitaries like Meenakshi Lekhi and Ruby Sinha, emphasizing mentorship and decision-making. Actress Dia Mirza stressed sustainable development, while BRICS CCI leaders discussed financial inclusion. Representatives from various country embassies attended, highlighting the international significance of the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025