BRICS CCI WE Celebrates Women's Empowerment at Landmark Summit

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Women Empowerment Vertical (BRICS CCI WE) recently hosted its fifth Annual Women's Summit in 2025, focused on women-led development. Under the theme 'Women Changemakers: Transforming the World, Shaping the Future,' the event celebrated the impactful role of women in the modern world.

Chief Guest and Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, delivered the keynote address lauding government efforts towards gender equality. Guest of Honour Kiran Bedi and Former Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani underscored the need for strategic policy interventions and economic empowerment. They emphasized that women's empowerment is crucial for national development.

The summit concluded with input from dignitaries like Meenakshi Lekhi and Ruby Sinha, emphasizing mentorship and decision-making. Actress Dia Mirza stressed sustainable development, while BRICS CCI leaders discussed financial inclusion. Representatives from various country embassies attended, highlighting the international significance of the summit.

