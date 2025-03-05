Current Market Prices of Metals and Commodities

In a comprehensive update, market prices for various metals inclusive of GST have been released today. Copper and its derivatives, such as copper cable scrap and copper heavy scraps, are estimated around 830 and 820 INR per kg respectively. Brass and aluminium follow suit with competitive pricing updates.

In addition to metals, commodity prices such as those of sugar and spices have also been updated. Sugar rates vary slightly, with S-30 sugar priced between 3966 and 4022 INR. Meanwhile, black pepper has a wide pricing range from 690 to 770 INR, reflecting regional market fluctuations.

Additionally, the rates for essential oil and coconut products are highlighted with notable variation. The coconut oil market in Mumbai sits at 2850 INR per ton. These updates provide stakeholders a clear snapshot of the current economic landscape impacting both industry and consumers alike.

