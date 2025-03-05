Left Menu

Current Market Prices of Metals and Commodities

The content provides an overview of current market prices for various metals and commodities, expressed in INR per kg, inclusive of GST. It includes the rates for Copper, Brass, Aluminium, and other metals like Gun Metal, Zinc, Lead, Tin, and Nickel, as well as Sugar and Pepper prices in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:32 IST
Current Market Prices of Metals and Commodities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a comprehensive update, market prices for various metals inclusive of GST have been released today. Copper and its derivatives, such as copper cable scrap and copper heavy scraps, are estimated around 830 and 820 INR per kg respectively. Brass and aluminium follow suit with competitive pricing updates.

In addition to metals, commodity prices such as those of sugar and spices have also been updated. Sugar rates vary slightly, with S-30 sugar priced between 3966 and 4022 INR. Meanwhile, black pepper has a wide pricing range from 690 to 770 INR, reflecting regional market fluctuations.

Additionally, the rates for essential oil and coconut products are highlighted with notable variation. The coconut oil market in Mumbai sits at 2850 INR per ton. These updates provide stakeholders a clear snapshot of the current economic landscape impacting both industry and consumers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025