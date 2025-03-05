Wall Street's Rally: Markets React to Services Data and Policy Shifts

Wall Street's main indexes experienced an uptick on Wednesday, buoyed by favorable services data that calmed fears of an economic slowdown in the U.S. Investors are optimistic about President Donald Trump potentially softening his stance on trade policies.

An ISM survey revealed that the services sector continues to expand, clocking in at 53.5, surpassing the forecast of 52.6. Nevertheless, increased input prices brought a cautious note. Investors are keenly watching developments, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated potential tariff relief on certain imports aligning with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

The markets responded to Trump's recent 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Key automotive stocks like Ford, General Motors, and Tesla rose after previous losses. Investors are trying to ascertain the administration's scale of action concerning transitional tariff measures. As trading progresses, anticipation surrounds the release of the Federal Reserve's beige book, which will illuminate tariff uncertainty impacts on the economy.

