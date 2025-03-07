Left Menu

Goa's Ambitious Aim: Zero Unemployment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to achieve zero unemployment, urging young people to seize private sector job opportunities. Speaking at a job fair, Sawant emphasized the need to gain experience in private sector roles before seeking government employment.

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has declared an ambitious target for the state – zero unemployment.

Addressing attendees at a government-organized job and internship fair in Sankhalim, Sawant highlighted the abundance of job vacancies but noted a lack of applicants.

He encouraged youths to participate in the PM Internship Scheme, offering 1,000 positions with salaries up to Rs 20,000 a month, as a stepping stone before pursuing government positions.

