Goa's Ambitious Aim: Zero Unemployment
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to achieve zero unemployment, urging young people to seize private sector job opportunities. Speaking at a job fair, Sawant emphasized the need to gain experience in private sector roles before seeking government employment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:49 IST
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has declared an ambitious target for the state – zero unemployment.
Addressing attendees at a government-organized job and internship fair in Sankhalim, Sawant highlighted the abundance of job vacancies but noted a lack of applicants.
He encouraged youths to participate in the PM Internship Scheme, offering 1,000 positions with salaries up to Rs 20,000 a month, as a stepping stone before pursuing government positions.
