Goa's Ambitious Aim: Zero Unemployment

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has declared an ambitious target for the state – zero unemployment.

Addressing attendees at a government-organized job and internship fair in Sankhalim, Sawant highlighted the abundance of job vacancies but noted a lack of applicants.

He encouraged youths to participate in the PM Internship Scheme, offering 1,000 positions with salaries up to Rs 20,000 a month, as a stepping stone before pursuing government positions.

