India's Defence Evolution: Private Sector Powers Arsenal Ambitions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the growing complexity of wars, emphasizing the expanded role of private sector in defence production. With policies encouraging private participation, India's domestic and export capabilities in defence have significantly advanced, aiming to become a global ammunition hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:56 IST
  • India

In an evolving geopolitical landscape, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the increasing complexity of modern warfare, which now transgresses traditional borders and encompasses domains like energy and technology. Speaking at the inauguration of a medium calibre ammunition facility by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Singh detailed India's strides towards establishing a robust indigenous defence base.

Historically dominated by the public sector, India's defence manufacturing has witnessed an unprecedented rise in private participation. Singh attributed this shift to policy reforms that encouraged private sector involvement, significantly boosting India's ammunition production capabilities. With private sector contribution climbing to 50% of total production, India edges closer to its ambition of becoming a global ammunition hub.

Challenges in ammunition supply have been mitigated by a collective effort towards 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, Singh noted. Commending Solar group's contributions, he emphasized that domestic production must continue to thrive to secure India's place as a leading arms exporter, striving to hit a target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029-30.

