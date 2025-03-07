Unexploded WWII Bomb Halts Paris Railways: Chaos Across Europe

The discovery of a World War II-era unexploded bomb near Paris' Gare du Nord severely disrupted rail connections to London and Brussels on Friday. The incident led to the cancellation of Eurostar services, leaving travelers stranded and weekend plans in disarray.

Eurostar was forced to cancel all journeys to and from Paris, its central hub. The ripple effects of this disruption extended to Brussels, where trains to Paris were halted until the afternoon. At London's St. Pancras station, travelers scrambled to find alternative routes to their destinations.

The French Transport Minister assured the public of safety while bomb disposal experts worked on defusing the device. With traffic expected to be restricted throughout the day, passengers were advised to postpone their travel or consider alternative travel arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)