Goa Goes Cashless: E-Challans Revolutionize Traffic Fines
Goa has implemented a cashless e-challan system to enforce traffic fines, adhering to the Digital India initiative. The new system, introduced by the Pramod Sawant-led government, eliminates cash transactions and allows violators to pay fines digitally, enhancing efficiency and convenience.
The coastal state of Goa has taken a digital leap forward by launching a cashless e-challan system for collecting traffic fines, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative. This significant change, effective from March 1, is introduced by the Pramod Sawant-led government.
Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Prabodh Shirvoikar highlighted the convenience of the new system for the enforcement wing, stating that it simplifies transactions, removing cash from the equation entirely. Violators are now required to settle fines through digital payments, readily facilitated through a shared payment link.
In 2024, Goa recorded over 4 lakh traffic violations, amassing fines of Rs 24.74 crore. Residents, like Panaji's Rafik Shaikh, appreciate the streamlined process, noting the ease and time saved by being able to handle fines digitally from home or on the spot.
