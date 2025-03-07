Left Menu

Patanjali Unveils Asia's Largest Orange Processing Plant in Nagpur

Patanjali's newly announced mega food and herbal park at Mihan, Nagpur, is set to become Asia's largest orange processing plant. The facility aims to revolutionize agriculture in the region, boost farmer prosperity, and provide local employment. Formal inauguration is scheduled for Sunday with key political figures attending.

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd (Image: Patanjali). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. is set to establish Asia's largest orange processing plant at its mega food and herbal park in Mihan, Nagpur, as revealed by MD Acharya Balkrishna in a press briefing on Friday. This ambitious project aims to spearhead an agricultural revolution, boosting prosperity for local farmers.

Despite challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the plant is ready for formal inauguration this Sunday. The event will be graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. With a robust processing capacity of 800 tonnes per day, the plant adheres to a zero-waste system, starting operations with orange peel processing.

The project promises employment opportunities for locals and aims to lift the fortunes of nearby villages. Expanding its scope, the plant will also process juice and pastes from fruits such as lime, amla, and pomegranate. The initiative underscores Patanjali's commitment to delivering top-quality products, focusing on local and export markets.

