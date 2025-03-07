Left Menu

Tragic Trolley Accident Sparks Allegations in Railway Project

A trolley accident during the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri railway resulted in the death of the driver, Devi Ram. The incident has led to allegations of negligence against Max Company. The victim’s family demands compensation and threatens to withhold funeral rites without it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:49 IST
A fatal trolley accident occurred during the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri railway, claiming the life of driver Devi Ram. The vehicle, belonging to Max Company, lost control and fell into Gobind Sagar Lake, according to police.

The family of the deceased driver has accused Max Company of negligence in a formal complaint to the Swarghat police, alleging that the company has failed to contact them or offer any compensation for their loss.

Bilaspur's Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Dhawal, confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The grieving family has vowed not to conduct final rites unless adequate compensation is provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

