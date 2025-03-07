Broadcom's Bullish Forecast Sparks AI Chip Market Revival

The semiconductor market received a much-needed boost as Broadcom's shares soared 12% in premarket trading. This surge comes on the heels of a robust revenue forecast that reignited confidence in AI chip demand, restoring faith after a sector-wide downturn spurred by Marvell Technology's grim outlook.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan announced an AI chip revenue projection of $4.4 billion in the second quarter, emphasizing the push from cloud giants to diversify away from costly Nvidia processors. This optimistic forecast signifies renewed vigor in a previously faltering AI stock rally hampered by spending concerns.

The company's diverse portfolio strategy, bolstered by significant software revenues, positions Broadcom strongly within the semiconductor sector. Analysts see this strategic expansion as a stabilizing force during industry fluctuations, helping replenish its market value after challenging periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)