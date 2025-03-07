WTO Chief Advocates Dialogue Over Tariff Wars

In a call for calm, the World Trade Organization's chief urged global trade partners to engage in dialogue with the United States over its tariffs policies. Speaking in Geneva, Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the importance of understanding U.S. concerns rather than resorting to retaliatory measures.

The comments come amid escalating trade tensions prompted by President Donald Trump's tariff threats against key allies, including Mexico, Canada, and China. These measures have sparked market volatility, though Okonjo-Iweala describes them as mere 'disruptions' rather than causes for panic.

She underscores that the U.S.'s shift from low tariffs, a system that benefited global trade for decades, calls for attention and negotiation rather than exacerbation. Okonjo-Iweala advocates for diplomacy, noting that much of the world, adhering to WTO rules, remains unaffected by these tariffs.

