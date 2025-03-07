Pernod Ricard's Premium Revolution: India's Alcobev Market Redefined
The liquor industry in India is rapidly premiumizing, driven by rising disposable incomes and the aspirations of the younger generation. Pernod Ricard India, under MD Jean Touboul, is leading this trend with innovations like Indian single malt 'Longitude 77'. Despite complex regulations, the market is evolving and improving.
India's liquor sector is undergoing swift premiumisation, fueled by increased disposable incomes and youthful aspirations, said Pernod Ricard India MD Jean Touboul at the India Today Conclave. He believes this trend will persist as the young generation matures and their purchasing power grows.
Pernod Ricard, India's leading spirit company, emphasizes innovation in its strategy, evident in the recent launch of its first Indian single malt whisky, 'Longitude 77'. Touboul noted that while the mass market remains, there's a growing demand for premium offerings.
Despite the challenges posed by India's complex regulatory framework, Touboul remains optimistic about the business environment. He acknowledged that operating conditions are improving, which aligns with Pernod Ricard's commitment to bringing innovation and luxury to the Indian market.
