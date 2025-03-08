Left Menu

Trump Organization Sues Capital One for Account Terminations

The Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit against Capital One, alleging over 300 accounts were unjustifiably closed following the January 6 Capitol riot. The suit claims this action was politically motivated and seeks damages for financial loss. Capital One denies closing accounts for political reasons.

Updated: 08-03-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 07:26 IST
The Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit against Capital One, arguing the bank unjustifiably terminated over 300 of its accounts in 2021. The closure came soon after the January 6 Capitol attack, raising questions about political motivations.

Filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and Eric Trump, the suit asserts that the closures represent an assault on free speech and enterprise, as well as a direct response to former President Trump's political views.

Capital One insists their actions were not politically motivated. Meanwhile, the Trump Organization claims significant financial damages and losses due to the account closures. Other banks also ceased business relations during the period amid ongoing investigations.

