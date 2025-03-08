Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Two Dead, Six Injured

An SUV overturned and was hit by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, resulting in two deaths and six injuries. The accident occurred when a tire burst on the SUV carrying devotees to Shirdi. Traffic was disrupted, and three of the injured remain in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An SUV carrying devotees from Yavatmal to Shirdi overturned on Saturday morning on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, resulting in a tragic accident.

The incident, which took place around 9 am, was triggered by a tire burst, leading the vehicle to overturn and get hit by another car approaching from behind.

Two individuals, Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar, lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. Emergency services swiftly responded, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, where three remain in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

