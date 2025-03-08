Left Menu

Resumption of Bus Services in Manipur Sparks Fresh Unrests

Bus services in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were attacked shortly after resumption, amid ethnic tensions. Despite previous attempts, buses resumed to ease public inconvenience. Guarded by security forces, buses faced stone-pelting leading to injuries among demonstrators. Union Home Minister prioritizes restoring peace after prolonged unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:19 IST
Bus services in Manipur, particularly in the volatile district of Kangpokpi, have seen fresh disturbances following their resumption after a two-year hiatus due to ethnic strife. According to officials, just as buses restarted from Imphal to hill districts, the transport vehicle encountered hostility, with attackers pelting stones, signaling deep-rooted unrest persisting in the region.

This resumption aimed to mitigate public inconvenience as part of efforts to restore normalcy. Security forces, including central units, have been deployed extensively to safeguard the routes. Despite heavy protection, including armed escort, inter-district buses remain symbolically empty, reflecting the pervasive fear among potential passengers.

In a decisive move to reclaim stability, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mandated unhindered transportation routes, pressuring local authorities to enforce peace and order. The Centre's commitment is evident amidst ongoing President's rule, with stringent directives issued, highlighting the government's robust interventions to curb the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur.

