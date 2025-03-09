Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Textile Factory Collapse Sparks Rescue Efforts

A textile factory building's sudden collapse led to a rescue operation. One worker died and several others were trapped. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies worked tirelessly to rescue six workers, with three suffering serious injuries.

Ludhiana | Updated: 09-03-2025 11:08 IST
  • India

A collapse at a textile factory has triggered a massive rescue operation. The incident unfolded late Saturday in the Focal Point area, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

The National Disaster Response Force, along with local police, fire brigade, and municipal teams, scrambled to the scene to extract six workers from under the debris. Tragically, one worker was found dead while three others sustained serious injuries.

Officials indicated that the collapse occurred during repair work when a structural pillar failed, accompanied by a loud bang as recalled by an eyewitness. The rescue mission continued into Sunday as authorities assessed the situation for any remaining trapped individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

