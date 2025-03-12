Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Rs 4.21 Lakh Crore Budget with Religious and Development Initiatives

The Madhya Pradesh government announced a Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing no new taxes and a focus on religious site development. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda highlighted key allocations, aiming to double the state budget in five years, boost investment, and address welfare through various schemes.

The Madhya Pradesh government has released an ambitious budget of Rs 4.21 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, promising no new taxes while unveiling various developmental projects focused on religious sites.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda detailed the budget's focus on the GYAN initiative - targeting the poor, youth, farmers, and women. The budget shows a 15% annual increase with substantial allocations aimed at doubling the state's budget within five years, fueled by significant capital investments.

The government plans to increase capital expenditure by 31% with allocations for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. Tourism's economic impact is underscored by a Rs 1,610 crore allocation for cultural and religious tourism, which has enhanced job creation and economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

