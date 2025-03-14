Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: A Day of Road Mishaps and Drownings

On Friday, a series of tragic incidents in the state resulted in the deaths of five individuals in road accidents, and two teenagers drowned while swimming after Holi celebrations. These unfortunate events have highlighted safety concerns and the need for caution during celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Friday proved to be a day of tragedy in the state as a series of accidents claimed multiple lives.

In Muzaffarnagar, two men tragically died and one person was severely injured following a car fire caused by a collision with a tree. Meanwhile, in Barabanki, two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra River after engaging in Holi celebrations.

Maharajganj and Sultanpur also witnessed fatal road accidents, adding to the day's tally of casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

