Tragedy Strikes: A Day of Road Mishaps and Drownings

Friday proved to be a day of tragedy in the state as a series of accidents claimed multiple lives.

In Muzaffarnagar, two men tragically died and one person was severely injured following a car fire caused by a collision with a tree. Meanwhile, in Barabanki, two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra River after engaging in Holi celebrations.

Maharajganj and Sultanpur also witnessed fatal road accidents, adding to the day's tally of casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)