Italian Unions Challenge U.S. Base Job Cuts Amid Military Downsizing

Italian unions are mobilizing against potential job cuts for local staff at U.S. military bases due to government downsizing plans led by President Trump and Elon Musk. Concerns rise over job security and work conditions as the Department of Government Efficiency imposes credit card freezes and hiring restrictions.

Updated: 15-03-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:10 IST
Italian unions are rallying to oppose potential job cuts at U.S. military bases in Italy, prompted by downsizing efforts initiated by President Donald Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk.

NATO-member Italy is home to four U.S. bases employing over 4,000 Italian civilians, amidst growing concern over job security and operational changes.

Union representative Angelo Zaccaria warns of imminent protests, with job cuts already affecting the Aviano air base. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has implemented credit card freezes and a hiring freeze, causing anxiety among the Italian workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

