Italian Unions Challenge U.S. Base Job Cuts Amid Military Downsizing

Italian unions are rallying to oppose potential job cuts at U.S. military bases in Italy, prompted by downsizing efforts initiated by President Donald Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk.

NATO-member Italy is home to four U.S. bases employing over 4,000 Italian civilians, amidst growing concern over job security and operational changes.

Union representative Angelo Zaccaria warns of imminent protests, with job cuts already affecting the Aviano air base. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has implemented credit card freezes and a hiring freeze, causing anxiety among the Italian workforce.

