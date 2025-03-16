Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Xi Jinping Skips Brussels Summit; EU-China Relations Under Pressure

Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned down an invitation to attend a significant EU-China summit in Brussels. Premier Li Qiang will represent China instead. The EU-China relations have been increasingly tense over allegations of market manipulation and political disagreements, particularly following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:30 IST
Diplomatic Strain: Xi Jinping Skips Brussels Summit; EU-China Relations Under Pressure
Xi Jinping

In a surprising diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted to skip a pivotal EU-China summit in Brussels, marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, as reported by the Financial Times.

Instead of Xi, Premier Li Qiang will meet with the European Council and Commission presidents. Tensions between the EU and China have escalated since the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Brussels accusing Beijing of supporting the Kremlin. Tariffs and trade barriers have fueled further discord.

Ongoing informal dialogues aim to finalize the summit's date and the attendees' profiles, reflecting strained relations between the world's second-largest and third-largest economies as they grapple over market practices and geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025