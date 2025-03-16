Diplomatic Strain: Xi Jinping Skips Brussels Summit; EU-China Relations Under Pressure
Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned down an invitation to attend a significant EU-China summit in Brussels. Premier Li Qiang will represent China instead. The EU-China relations have been increasingly tense over allegations of market manipulation and political disagreements, particularly following Russia's Ukraine invasion.
In a surprising diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted to skip a pivotal EU-China summit in Brussels, marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, as reported by the Financial Times.
Instead of Xi, Premier Li Qiang will meet with the European Council and Commission presidents. Tensions between the EU and China have escalated since the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Brussels accusing Beijing of supporting the Kremlin. Tariffs and trade barriers have fueled further discord.
Ongoing informal dialogues aim to finalize the summit's date and the attendees' profiles, reflecting strained relations between the world's second-largest and third-largest economies as they grapple over market practices and geopolitical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
