Left Menu

India's Exports Slide Amid Global Market Fluctuations

India's exports faced a continuous decline over the past four months, attributed to volatile petroleum prices and global market uncertainties. In February, exports dropped to USD 36.91 billion. However, the trade deficit narrowed as imports decreased. Year-to-date exports have increased by 6.24% compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:38 IST
India's Exports Slide Amid Global Market Fluctuations
Vietnam's exports Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India has seen its exports decline for the fourth consecutive month this February, as reported by the commerce ministry. The country's export numbers slid to USD 36.91 billion, a drop influenced by unstable petroleum prices and uncertainties in global markets.

The same month last year, India stood at USD 41.41 billion in exports. Despite the decline, the trade deficit improved, narrowing to USD 14.05 billion. This came as a result of a reduction in imports, which decreased to USD 50.96 billion, offering some relief.

Examining the broader picture, from April to February of the current fiscal year, the commerce ministry highlighted that overall merchandise and services exports rose by 6.24 percent, reaching USD 750.53 billion. This compares favorably against last year's figure of USD 706.43 billion, signaling robust growth despite periodic downtrends in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025