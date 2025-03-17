Indian Railways: On Track to Financial Resilience and Expansion

Indian Railways is witnessing a period of financial strength and expansion, as reported by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Rajya Sabha.

Despite pandemic hurdles, the Railways sector saw significant growth in passenger and cargo traffic, with reported revenues of Rs 2,78,000 crore against expenses of Rs 2,75,000 crore for 2023-24. Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the Railways' self-sufficiency in covering operating costs, attributing success to strategic financial management and infrastructural advancements.

Passenger fares remain subsidized, ensuring they are among the lowest in the region, supported by profitable cargo operations. Notable achievements include the replacement of 50,000 km of tracks, construction of 12,000 underpasses, and increased manufacturing of LHC coaches. By March 31, Indian Railways aims to rank among the global top three in cargo capacity.

