Left Menu

Orban's Price Control Gamble Amid EU's Inflation Surge

Food price controls initiated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban have taken effect in Hungary to curb the country's high inflation, the EU's highest. With inflation rising, Orban introduces tax cuts and retail margin caps while Hungary struggles with increasing costs spurred by external factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:58 IST
Orban's Price Control Gamble Amid EU's Inflation Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Food price controls launched by Prime Minister Viktor Orban went into effect in Hungary on Monday as the country grapples with the highest inflation rate in the European Union. The move is a bid to control prices amid inflationary pressures that have been a significant concern for Hungarian households.

Orban's administration introduced tax cuts for mothers and imposed caps on retail price margins for 30 food groups to mitigate the soaring prices. The government has warned that if compliance is not maintained, these measures could be expanded to all food categories. Hungary has experienced an inflationary surge, with official data showing a 7.1% rise in food prices over the past year.

The policy is reminiscent of previous price controls, which experts say partially backfired as companies adjusted by raising prices on other products. Economist Peter Virovacz projects that inflation could peak at 6.5% in October. Observers are watching closely as these economic measures may influence future elections and put pressure on the National Bank of Hungary's policies under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025