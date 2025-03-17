NZ and India Forge Stronger Horticultural Ties with Cooperation Agreement

In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural collaboration, New Zealand’s Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay has signed a new Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with India, underscoring New Zealand’s commitment to advancing partnerships in the horticulture sector. The signing took place during the Prime Minister’s Indian Trade Mission, emphasizing the importance of bilateral ties between the two nations.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister McClay highlighted the pivotal role India plays in New Zealand’s strategic trade and economic plans.

“Our relationship with India is a key priority for New Zealand, and this agreement reflects our commitment to deepening this strategic partnership,” McClay stated. “By strengthening our collaboration in horticulture, we are unlocking new opportunities that will support the growth and diversification of our industries while delivering economic benefits to rural communities in both countries.”

The agreement will facilitate increased engagement between the horticulture industries of both nations, focusing on technical knowledge exchange, training programs, and improvements in harvest and post-harvest management. It also seeks to enhance technological collaboration, enabling both countries to leverage innovation to boost productivity and sustainability in horticultural production.

Kiwifruit at the Forefront of Cooperation

One of the key milestones under this agreement is the development of both New Zealand’s and India’s kiwifruit industries. Currently valued at $600 million, the kiwifruit sector stands to gain significantly from enhanced bilateral cooperation, with projections indicating that this agreement could create up to $1 billion in reciprocal horticultural benefits over the next decade.

New Zealand’s kiwifruit industry has earned an esteemed global reputation for producing high-quality fruit through innovative breeding, efficient supply chains, and best-in-class orchard management practices. Through the MOC, New Zealand will share expertise in these areas with India, supporting the country’s efforts to develop its kiwifruit industry.

“India is a rapidly expanding market with great potential, and this partnership will allow us to work together to enhance production quality, explore new market opportunities, and create value for both nations,” said Minister McClay. “Our industry’s experience in kiwifruit cultivation, storage, and export logistics can provide significant support in strengthening India’s horticulture sector.”

Boosting Economic and Technological Cooperation

Beyond kiwifruit, the MOC also paves the way for collaboration in a broader range of horticultural commodities. Key areas of focus include:

Training and Capacity Building: Enhancing skills and expertise through specialized training programs for farmers, agronomists, and industry professionals.

Post-Harvest Management: Strengthening techniques for extending the shelf life and quality of horticultural products through improved storage, packaging, and logistics.

Technological Innovation: Encouraging the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as precision agriculture, controlled environment farming, and digital solutions for supply chain efficiency.

By integrating these elements, the partnership is expected to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the horticultural sector in both countries.

A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Trade Relations

The signing of this agreement marks the culmination of years of engagement between the two nations’ governments and industry representatives. New Zealand and India have maintained a steady diplomatic and trade relationship, and this MOC is another step forward in enhancing collaboration in critical sectors.

India, with its vast agricultural landscape and growing consumer market, presents a significant opportunity for New Zealand to expand its exports while simultaneously contributing to India’s agricultural development goals. The MOC aligns with India’s broader vision of agricultural modernization and self-reliance, particularly in high-value crops such as kiwifruit.

Future Prospects and Long-Term Impact

Over the next decade, the MOC is expected to not only enhance trade between New Zealand and India but also contribute to more sustainable and resilient horticultural industries. The agreement will facilitate long-term investments, joint research initiatives, and mutually beneficial policies to support farmers, exporters, and stakeholders in both countries.

“This is just the beginning,” McClay noted. “With our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, I am confident that this partnership will flourish, bringing lasting economic and agricultural benefits to both nations.”

The signing of this agreement reaffirms New Zealand’s position as a trusted agricultural partner for India, reinforcing a commitment to cooperation, sustainability, and economic prosperity in the years to come.