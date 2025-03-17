Left Menu

Aluminium Association of India Pushes for Extended RoDTEP Scheme

The Aluminium Association of India is urging the government to extend the RoDTEP Scheme to support aluminium exporters in special economic zones amid ongoing global trade uncertainties. An extension is deemed crucial by AAI to maintain the global competitiveness of India's aluminium exports and protect domestic industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) is advocating for the government to prolong the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for aluminium producers in special economic zones.

The RoDTEP Scheme, which compensates exporters for embedded duties and taxes, had previously encompassed aluminium producers in Advance Authorisation, Export Oriented Units, and Special Economic Zones until February. AAI is calling for an urgent extension to mitigate global trade risks.

India, a major global aluminium producer with a substantial annual capacity, could see a negative impact on its trade competitiveness without the scheme's extension. The AAI highlights potential consequences such as production cuts and job losses. The RoDTEP scheme was last extended until February 2025 to ensure competitive edge in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

