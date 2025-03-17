Aluminium Association of India Pushes for Extended RoDTEP Scheme

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) is advocating for the government to prolong the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for aluminium producers in special economic zones.

The RoDTEP Scheme, which compensates exporters for embedded duties and taxes, had previously encompassed aluminium producers in Advance Authorisation, Export Oriented Units, and Special Economic Zones until February. AAI is calling for an urgent extension to mitigate global trade risks.

India, a major global aluminium producer with a substantial annual capacity, could see a negative impact on its trade competitiveness without the scheme's extension. The AAI highlights potential consequences such as production cuts and job losses. The RoDTEP scheme was last extended until February 2025 to ensure competitive edge in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)