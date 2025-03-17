Aluminium Association of India Pushes for Extended RoDTEP Scheme
The Aluminium Association of India is urging the government to extend the RoDTEP Scheme to support aluminium exporters in special economic zones amid ongoing global trade uncertainties. An extension is deemed crucial by AAI to maintain the global competitiveness of India's aluminium exports and protect domestic industries.
- Country:
- India
The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) is advocating for the government to prolong the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for aluminium producers in special economic zones.
The RoDTEP Scheme, which compensates exporters for embedded duties and taxes, had previously encompassed aluminium producers in Advance Authorisation, Export Oriented Units, and Special Economic Zones until February. AAI is calling for an urgent extension to mitigate global trade risks.
India, a major global aluminium producer with a substantial annual capacity, could see a negative impact on its trade competitiveness without the scheme's extension. The AAI highlights potential consequences such as production cuts and job losses. The RoDTEP scheme was last extended until February 2025 to ensure competitive edge in the international market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aluminium
- RoDTEP Scheme
- India
- Exports
- Trade
- Economy
- Government
- AAI
- SEZ
- Competitiveness
ALSO READ
Protesters Target Tesla Dealerships to Oppose Musk's Government Cuts
Key Sports Highlights: Fines, Trades, and Victories
Iran Ousts Economy Minister Amid Currency Crisis
Economic Growth vs. Inflation: Challenges Facing the Turkish Cypriot Economy
Tariff Turmoil: Trump Administration's Fluid Stance on Trade with Canada and Mexico