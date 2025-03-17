Nationwide Strike Looms as Maha Bank Employees Demand Fair Recruitment

More than 500 employees from across the country converged on 'Lokmangal', the headquarters of Maha Bank, on Monday. Their demand: adherence to recruitment agreements made through bilateral negotiations with employees.

Organized by the All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation, the protest highlighted the bank's use of contractual employees and disregard for legal agreements. Key backing came from banking union representatives Krishna Barurkar and Santosh Gadade, along with leaders from AITUC, CITU, and Hind Mazdoor Sabha.

The protest emphasized the growing discontent among employees over issues such as the abolition of cleaning staff positions and lack of clerical staff across numerous branches. Federation General Secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar criticized the bank's treatment of labor laws and warned of a nationwide strike on March 20 if demands are unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)