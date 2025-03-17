Left Menu

Uprising Science Acquisition: A New Chapter for Hindustan Unilever in Beauty Care

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Hindustan Unilever's acquisition of beauty brand Minimalist's parent company, Uprising Science. HUL will acquire 90.5% of Uprising Science with plans to acquire the remaining stake within two years. The deal involves a total cash consideration of Rs 2,670 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:28 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has greenlit Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) strategic acquisition of Uprising Science, the parent company of skincare brand Minimalist. The acquisition involves a 90.5% stake for Rs 2,670 crore, with an eventual complete takeover planned within the next two years.

Based in Jaipur, Uprising Science specializes in beauty and personal care products under the Minimalist brand. HUL, a leading player in the FMCG sector, boasts an extensive portfolio including brands like Lakme and Lux. This move marks a significant expansion in HUL's personal care offerings.

In addition, the CCI cleared other significant deals, including Peabody's acquisition of Anglo American's coal portfolio in Australia, and Bain Capital's shareholding in Dhoot Transmission. The regulator continues to oversee agreements ensuring fair competition in the market.

