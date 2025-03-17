Left Menu

Indian Railways: A Journey to Financial Success and Global Expansion

Indian Railways has emerged from Covid challenges, achieving strong financial health and expanding its global footprint by exporting coaches and bogies to various countries. With growth in both passenger and cargo traffic, it aims to become one of the top-three cargo rail networks by 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has successfully navigated the financial hurdles posed by the Covid pandemic, reinforcing its financial stability with a sharp focus on safety, affordability, and freight operations, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The national carrier has made significant strides in global export markets, sending railway coaches and bogies to countries like the UK, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw announced Indian Railways' ambitious target of becoming one of the top-three rail networks globally in cargo-carrying capacity by 2024-25, competing with the US and China. This journey includes the production of 1,400 locomotives, surpassing combined outputs of America and Europe, and substantial recruitment efforts to meet growing operational demands.

The minister highlighted India's competitive train fares and vast subsidies, which amount to Rs 57,000 crore for passenger travel in 2023-24. He assured that a laser-focused approach to safety and technological enhancements is ongoing. Vaishnaw also countered opposition claims of inadequate recruitment, noting 5 lakh recruitments over the past decade with plans to hire an additional 1 lakh personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

