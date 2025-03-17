Retail Rebound: Amid Uncertainty, U.S. Retail Sales Show Slight Recovery in February

Retail sales in the U.S. managed a slight recovery in February, posting a 0.2% rise following a dramatic drop the previous month. The data from the Commerce Department illustrates consumer caution, impacted by economic pressures such as federal tariffs and government worker layoffs.

The influence of weak consumer sentiment is evident, as evidenced by falling sales in restaurants and bars—the steepest in over a year. Analysts, including Pantheon Macroeconomics' Samuel Tombs, highlight the looming threats to robust growth, stemming from consumer efforts to increase savings amid job security anxiety.

While challenges like fluctuating stock markets and growing inflation fears persist, economists are divided on the outcome. Some anticipate a downturn, but recent data suggests that, despite obstacles, the U.S. economy still demonstrates resilience, with modest growth potential on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)